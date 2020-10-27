News Catholics in Poland form National Guard to defend against new Bolshevik Revolution October 27, 2020 Editor 1 Comment Share with this tweet: Catholic Poland Has Formed A National Guard To Defend Poland https://t.co/T4IPAgAiKY via @YouTube @MilitarisCath @RBakiewicz — Aj Baalman 🇦🇲 (@ABaalman3) October 27, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Catholics in Poland form National Guard to defend against new Bolshevik Revolution”
King Jan III Sobieski the “Unvanquished Northern Lion”… Pray for us !
