Use simple logic, if you want to remain Catholic!

Christ promised every successor of St. Peter, that which He promised Peter, when He declared: I have prayed for you Simon, that your faith never fail.

But this man from Argentina has failed utterly in the faith.

Therefore, he is not a Succesor of St. Peter, because otherwise Christ would have been either a liar or impotent.

But Christ would never refused a new man to be Pope, unless the old man still held the office of Pope.

Therefore, Benedict XVI by some canonical error remains Pope.*

Therefore, Bergoglio never wals the pope, and all Catholcis must break fro communion with him.

_____________

FOOTNOTES

* Spoiler alert: Benedict on Feb. 11, 2013 renounced ministry, but Canon 332, section 2 says a Pope must renounce munus.