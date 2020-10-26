Bishop of Cayenne, who carried Pachamama into St. Peter’s resigns for corruption

The Bishop of Cayenne has resigned after charges of misappropriationn of funds. Had carried a Pachamama into St. Peter's last year. https://t.co/v1OyNhxMLu — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) October 26, 2020

You can see Bishop Lafont, in the video tweeted by Fr. Spadaro, here:

Popolo e pastori in San Pietro per l’inizio del #SinodoAmazonico pic.twitter.com/cn2D2Nn7NW — Antonio Spadaro (@antoniospadaro) October 7, 2019

And Christopher Lamb outed the Bishop on Twitter, as the same seend above:

This ancient indigenous image of a pregnant woman (criticised yesterday) is also understood as an icon of the Virgin Mary Here it is in a side chapel in S.Maria in Traspontina An Amazonian bishop told me it is an image of life. “Everything that is human is Christian.” pic.twitter.com/LzNpT2PNpI — Christopher Lamb (@ctrlamb) October 5, 2019

Click to see video in French will tells of the corruption in the Diocese, which also includes cases of sexual abuse.