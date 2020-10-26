News

Bishop of Cayenne, who carried Pachamama into St. Peter’s resigns for corruption

1 Comment

You can see Bishop Lafont, in the video tweeted by Fr. Spadaro, here:

And Christopher Lamb outed the Bishop on Twitter, as the same seend above:

Click to see video in French will tells of the corruption in the Diocese, which also includes cases of sexual abuse.

One thought on “Bishop of Cayenne, who carried Pachamama into St. Peter’s resigns for corruption”

  1. Good to hear from you! No, I had not, but it comes as no surprise.

    More to come, to be sure.

    Pray, hope and don’t worry, huh! It’s hard not to worry, though, isn’t it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.