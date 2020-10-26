You can see Bishop Lafont, in the video tweeted by Fr. Spadaro, here:
And Christopher Lamb outed the Bishop on Twitter, as the same seend above:
Click to see video in French will tells of the corruption in the Diocese, which also includes cases of sexual abuse.
One thought on “Bishop of Cayenne, who carried Pachamama into St. Peter’s resigns for corruption”
Good to hear from you! No, I had not, but it comes as no surprise.
More to come, to be sure.
Pray, hope and don’t worry, huh! It’s hard not to worry, though, isn’t it.
LikeLike