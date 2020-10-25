Violent protests at Piazza del Popolo, Rome, against Lockdown

🇮🇹 #ITALY – Mass unrest against lockdown restrictions continued!#ROME – Protesters take to the streets against containment by violating the curfew with huge fireworks. Violent clashes with police are reported.#lockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yNvFYSTtKO — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) October 25, 2020

According to this report, (here), a peaceful protest was infiltrated by agitators. I can believe this, since I saw the state police do this on Oct. 10 at another peaceful protest. A good number of Romans would have participated in a violent protest, because the level of anger at this new protest is at the boiling point.

But by infiltrating peaceful protests, the State Police create a situation of violence whereby they can then the next day arrest the organizers of the peaceful protest and thus repress all political dissent.