Violent protests at Piazza del Popolo, Rome, against Lockdown

According to this report, (here), a peaceful protest was infiltrated by agitators. I can believe this, since I saw the state police do this on Oct. 10 at another peaceful protest.  A good number of Romans would have participated in a violent protest, because the level of anger at this new protest is at the boiling point.

But by infiltrating peaceful protests, the State Police create a situation of violence whereby they can then the next day arrest the organizers of the peaceful protest and thus repress all political dissent.

