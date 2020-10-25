News

20 Books every Catholic should have in a home library

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

At the request of a viewer of From Rome Info Video, I list here 20 books I believe every Catholic should have in a home library.

  1. Clementine Vulgate, in Latin.
  2. Douay Rheims Challonier translation of the Clementine Vulgate into English.
  3. The Writings of St. Francis of Assisi
  4. The Life of St. Anthony of the Desert by St. Athanasius.
  5. The City of God, by St. Augustine of Hippo
  6. The Glories of Mary, by St. Alphonsus dei Liguori.
  7. The Commentary of St. Bonaventure on the First Book of Master Peter Lombard: On the One and Triune God.
  8. The Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas
  9.  The Little Flowers of St. Francis of Assisi
  10. The Life of St. Francis by St. Bonaventure (Leggenda Major)
  11. Cassell’s Latin-English Dictionary
  12. The Sermons of St. John Vianney
  13. A Life of St. Rose of Lima
  14. True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary by St. Louis Marie Montfort
  15. The Secret of the Rosary by Alan de Roche
  16. Fatima according to the testimony of Sr. Lucia Santos
  17. The Journey of the Mind into God, by St. Bonaventure
  18. A History of the English Reformation by Father Philip Hughes
  19. The Devout Life by St. Francis de Sales
  20.  The Confessions of St. Augustine

The only thing I disagree about regarding this list, is that it only includes 20 books.  Every Catholic familly should have a home library with several hundres books, including any book written by a Saint or about a Saint by a disciple of the Saint.

