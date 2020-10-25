20 Books every Catholic should have in a home library

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
At the request of a viewer of From Rome Info Video, I list here 20 books I believe every Catholic should have in a home library.
- Clementine Vulgate, in Latin.
- Douay Rheims Challonier translation of the Clementine Vulgate into English.
- The Writings of St. Francis of Assisi
- The Life of St. Anthony of the Desert by St. Athanasius.
- The City of God, by St. Augustine of Hippo
- The Glories of Mary, by St. Alphonsus dei Liguori.
- The Commentary of St. Bonaventure on the First Book of Master Peter Lombard: On the One and Triune God.
- The Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas
- The Little Flowers of St. Francis of Assisi
- The Life of St. Francis by St. Bonaventure (Leggenda Major)
- Cassell’s Latin-English Dictionary
- The Sermons of St. John Vianney
- A Life of St. Rose of Lima
- True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary by St. Louis Marie Montfort
- The Secret of the Rosary by Alan de Roche
- Fatima according to the testimony of Sr. Lucia Santos
- The Journey of the Mind into God, by St. Bonaventure
- A History of the English Reformation by Father Philip Hughes
- The Devout Life by St. Francis de Sales
- The Confessions of St. Augustine
The only thing I disagree about regarding this list, is that it only includes 20 books. Every Catholic familly should have a home library with several hundres books, including any book written by a Saint or about a Saint by a disciple of the Saint.