Polish Police attack Catholic priest in Monastery

OCTOBER 19, 2020: A Polish priest, P. Michał Woźnicki SDB , wass denounced by the congregation to which he belongs. While he was in the Chapel-Cell of the Priest, in the Salesian House of the Church of N. M. P. Help of Christians at Poznań in ul. Wroniecka 9, the police arrived yesterday Sunday, October 19, 2020 to take him and an assistant away.

This priest usually prays after the Holy Mass with the faithful that the Salesian priests will restore the Holy Mass. In Wszech Czasów to the church in Wroniecka 9.

Since 2016, this struggle of Fr. Michał Woźnicki, SDB for the restoration of the Holy Mass in the Roman Rite in the Salesian Church at ul. Wroniecka 9 in Poznań. They support the struggle by participating in the Holy Mass and the prayer of the faithful. Woe betide Don Bosco if he raises his head!

Father Michał Woźnicki, SDB, twice in 2019 (September 6 and November 22) and once in 2020 (February 26, the hearing scheduled for April 29 was cancelled due to the alleged pandemic), appeared before the Civil Court of Poznań, sued by the Salesian House in Wroniecka.

The Salesian Priests, before the Civil Court, demanded that the Priest be evicted from the apartment where the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is celebrated in his Chapel-Cell.

Didn’t the Blessed Virgin in Akita warn us of what was coming?

