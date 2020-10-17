News 19 Labs refuse to admit they have isolated COVID-19 October 17, 2020 Editor Leave a comment Here is the correspondence to prove the claim (PDF), just click the image to download. Or see the discussion here: 19 FOI replies from various countries evidencing the fact that no such virus has been isolated… all 19 institutions failed to provide any record of such. https://t.co/LnrLDFVf7A More info: https://t.co/LnrLDFVf7A — Christine Massey (@Christi45657364) October 16, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related