News W.H.O. declares Lockdowns harmful October 13, 2020 From Rome Editor Leave a comment In a stunning reversal of its previous position on lockdowns, the World Health Organization represented by Dr. David Nabarro now admits that lockdowns are HARMFUL as they have doubled global poverty & the rate of child malnutrition for the past 6 months:https://t.co/CdrbqPl21J— Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) October 13, 2020