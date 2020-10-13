News US Center For Disease Control: Mask makes you 233% more likely to get sick October 13, 2020 From Rome Editor Leave a comment So the CDC just reported that 70% of those who came down with #COvId19 symptoms had been wearing a mask. We know the masks don’t protect you… but at some point you have to wonder if they are PART of the problem. pic.twitter.com/jknfZBqGxC— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 11, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related