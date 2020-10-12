News Dr. Tapper denounces the terrorism of the media against humanity int he scamdemic October 12, 2020 From Rome Editor Leave a comment Risking his profession and maybe his life, this doctor is a true hero speaking the truth that most of the others are too afraid to say. Share please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pkrm7trZwn— jon kirby (@jonkirbysthlm) October 12, 2020 Part two. pic.twitter.com/nnZJijcoMJ— Dr. Ben Tapper (@DrBenTapper1) October 12, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related