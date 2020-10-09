Tomorrow at Rome: Police and Firemen’s Unions march against the Mask

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Tomorrow at Rome will be a historic political protest for Italy and for the rest of the world during the Scamdemic: Police and Firemen’s Unions will join the public protest called March for Liberation!

This will be historic for Italy, because it will be the first time any police have public protested the enforcement of the wearing of the medical masks.

This will be historic for Italy, because it will be — as far as FromRome.Ino is aware — the first time both police and firemen protest the Scamdemic as represented by their union leaderships.

As FromRome.Info has previously reported — in reports brought to you exclusively by FromRome.Info — the government in Italy is collapsing. Their control over the people is being viscerally rejected.

The silent boycott by the police against enforcing the decrees of the Minister of Health, the President of the Region of Lazio and just recently that of the Italian Prime Minister, show that you cannot found your politics on a lie, even if it is a big lie or universal lie.

FromRome.Info will bring you further developments as they happen here in Italy.