Becciu sent 700K Euros to Australian Account. To frame Pell?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The only Cardinal to publicly doubt that Benedict XVI should resign was Cardinal Pell. Soon after, he was ousted from the Vatican as he began to audit the accounts of the Roman Curia, including the Secretary of State.

In recent days it has been reported that Cardinal Becciu, the second in charge in the Secretary of State, is intimately involved in a real estate deal which cost the Vatican up to 500 million euros, and went so far as to involve the theft of 20 million euros from the personal account of Jorge Mario Bergoglio!

Ah, there is no trust or respect among thieves!

Today, the Corriere della Sera reports that among the dubious money transfers discovered is 700 thousand euros which Becciu wired to an account in Australia. Speculation is that it might be among those euros, money sent to the Mafia in Australia to trump up charges against Cardinal Pell.

The accusation is explosive.

Read the entire article at the Corriere, here.