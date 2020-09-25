Br. Bugnolo: my monthly appeal for those who can

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I want to thank all who have and are supporting FromRome.Info, especially in this time of crisis, which has heavily impacted us all.

For that reason I have not made any particular request and am very thankful for all those who have continued to support FromRome.Info’s work nevertheless.

But for those who have not and who can, I would ask you to remember FromRome.Info, when you can.

As a Franciscan Brother, I live by begging, I do not have an income, retirement fund, savings account, insurance, or any other coverage. I only have you who read FromRome.Info.

Note: None of the support received goes to me as a salary, it only goes to pay merchants and a landlord.

+ + +

To help me, using Stripe, click this From Rome banner:

To help me, by using PayPal, click this Support Button: