Weekly Review of Skull and Bones Profiles

#FredTrump father of #Trump gives #Masonic handshake to #AverellHarriman #SkullAndBones founder of #BrownBrothersHarriman which now manages 6 Trillion USD of assets, & which hired #PrescotBush who sired 2 US Presidents, son & grandson. Harriman's mom founded Eugenics movement pic.twitter.com/7cpzXoTbsF
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 23, 2020
#SkullAndBones man William F. #Buckley, Jr., WWII Military who never saw action, recruited at Yale to S & B, joined Skull and Bones op, known as CIA and goes on to control conservative movement for Lodge goals, through #NationalReview promoting #TLM movement since 60's pic.twitter.com/S60W57a1iI
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 23, 2020
#SkullAndBones op known as the #CIA recruits #WarrenHCarroll, Deist, as propaganda analyst, who professes #Catholicism in 1968 and in 1977 with $50K founds #ChristendomCollege, but in 1979 gets massive funding to buy campus in #FrontRoyal VA (what a name!) pic.twitter.com/K67cXw5ANX
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 24, 2020
It appears that Zmirak is a Freemason. Graduated from Yale, he was given links to evidence showing Skull & Bones controlled Republican Party and that Barret was chosen for going to Masonic University, in response he publicly praises her! https://t.co/JuES1oh3I4
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 23, 2020
#AmyBarret is a #Scamdemic huckster judicial supporter. Liberty ends with her on the supreme bench!
>> https://t.co/3hCnAGoxEW pic.twitter.com/RltaNq8wvk
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 22, 2020
They are laughing all the way back to the #SkullAndBones #Tomb at #Yale, at the sight that #TaylorMarshall who wrote a book on infiltration has been recruited as #Trump's ambassador to #Catholics, even though his family has served their Bank #BrownBrothersHarriman for 100 years! pic.twitter.com/GdtJ4wHJd0
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 21, 2020