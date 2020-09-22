News

Lombard & Bonaventure on the Trinity

Leave a comment

Br. Alexis Bugnolo will be teaching the First Book of Sentences of Master Peter Lombard, according to the Commentaries of Saint Bonaventure of Bagnoregio, this Fall at The Scholasticum.

The topic of the course is the ONE AND TRIUNE GOD.

This will be the first time the Book of Sentences is taught according to the Scholastic Method since the 16th century. Class begins on October 5, 2020. The Semester runs 15 weeks, with a 2 week break for Christmas Season.

The unique method of instruction requires that students who take the course for credit be present during only 1 live session per week. They can watch the other sessions recorded on the private student page for the course at the Scholasticum’s website.

The course will be taught telematically during the following hours of the day, NEW YORK CITY TIME

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 AM to 6:12 AM.

On Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9:42 AM.

On Thursdays from 1:30 to 2:42 PM.

The Registration Fee for this course is $100, and the course will last 15 weeks and have 6 hours of class time and 6 hours of study time required each week. See studium-scholasticum.org for more information.

For those in the United States there is still time to get the textbook before the course begins.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.