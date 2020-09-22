Lombard & Bonaventure on the Trinity

Br. Alexis Bugnolo will be teaching the First Book of Sentences of Master Peter Lombard, according to the Commentaries of Saint Bonaventure of Bagnoregio, this Fall at The Scholasticum.

The topic of the course is the ONE AND TRIUNE GOD.

This will be the first time the Book of Sentences is taught according to the Scholastic Method since the 16th century. Class begins on October 5, 2020. The Semester runs 15 weeks, with a 2 week break for Christmas Season.

The unique method of instruction requires that students who take the course for credit be present during only 1 live session per week. They can watch the other sessions recorded on the private student page for the course at the Scholasticum’s website.

The course will be taught telematically during the following hours of the day, NEW YORK CITY TIME

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 AM to 6:12 AM.

On Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9:42 AM.

On Thursdays from 1:30 to 2:42 PM.

The Registration Fee for this course is $100, and the course will last 15 weeks and have 6 hours of class time and 6 hours of study time required each week. See studium-scholasticum.org for more information.

For those in the United States there is still time to get the textbook before the course begins.