Victoria, Australia (8pm curfew, 1hr allowed outside): police knock a man down with their car, and stomp on his head. He's now in a coma.

State premier Dan Andrews comments: "all of this can be avoided if people don't protest." https://t.co/F0J0bz760d pic.twitter.com/GOlJ4RSXyr

