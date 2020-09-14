News 569 Catholic protest attack upon Fr. Altman by his Bishop September 14, 2020 From Rome Editor Leave a comment Click on this tweet to see the 6 tweets by Giuseppe Pellegrino in this thread, including the Videos of the event. Amazing! Live from LaCrosse, WI, Cathedral of Saint Joseph the Worker, Rosary Rally in support of Fr. James Altman. Join us in prayer as we say the Rosary at 2pm Central today! pic.twitter.com/QGw9FGzUmY — Giuseppe Pellegrino (@pellegrino2020) September 13, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related