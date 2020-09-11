911 and Building 7 — What they never told you…

More video of the collapse:

What was inside Building 7, that might have been a target of the Deep State?

According to Wikipedia:

At the time of the September 11, 2001, attacks, Salomon Smith Barney was by far the largest tenant in 7 World Trade Center, occupying 1,202,900 sq ft (111,750 m2) (64 percent of the building) which included floors 28–45.[5]:2[28] Other major tenants included ITT Hartford Insurance Group (122,590 sq ft/11,400 m2), American Express Bank International (106,117 sq ft/9,900 m2), Standard Chartered Bank (111,398 sq ft/10,350 m2), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (106,117 sq ft/9,850 m2).[28] Smaller tenants included the Internal Revenue Service Regional Council (90,430 sq ft/8,400 m2) and the United States Secret Service (85,343 sq ft/7,900 m2).[28] The smallest tenants included the New York City Office of Emergency Management,[29] National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, First State Management Group Inc., Provident Financial Management, and the Immigration and Naturalization Service.[28] The Department of Defense (DOD) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) shared the 25th floor with the IRS.[5]:2 (The clandestine CIA office was revealed only after the 9/11 attacks.)[30] Floors 46–47 were mechanical floors, as were the bottom six floors and part of the seventh floor.[5]:2[30]

What kind of documents were destroyed in the collapse, which providentially seems to have killed no one, because the building was evacuated before the collape…. Again, according to Wikipedia…

Files relating to numerous federal investigations had been housed in 7 World Trade Center. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission estimated over 10,000 of its cases were affected.[50] Investigative files in the Secret Service’s largest field office were lost, with one Secret Service agent saying, “All the evidence that we stored at 7 World Trade, in all our cases, went down with the building.”[51] Copies of emails in connection with the WorldCom scandal that were later requested by the SEC from Salomon Brothers, a subsidiary of Citigroup housed in the building, were also destroyed.[52]

CONCLUSIONS

It takes hours to precisely place and wire explosives for a controlled demolition of such a large building. Floors 6 and 7 were mechanical and provided an opportunity to place charges without public surveillance. But only someone with high security access to the building BEFORE 9/11 could have done the job. Therefore, the attacks on the Twin Towers were known BEFORE they occurred.

The conclusion seems inevitable. Some group in control of the U.S. Government staged 9 11.

The president of the USA at the time was George Bush Jr. But perhaps you did not know…. click the link for Global Research.