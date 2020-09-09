We are now 6 months into the suspension of public Sacrifice

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Saint John the Apostle warned us that in the days of the Antichrist, the public sacrifice would be suspended for 2 years, 1 year and a half of a year.

As of September 8, 2020, here at Rome, public Sacrifice has been suspended for 6 months.

This is because the Churches were ordered shut by the godless Apostate in the Vatican, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, whom fools, heretics and schismatics still call the Roman Pontiff, pretending as do all the wicked adulterers, that you can belong to the Church without Faith and unity with the Vicar of Christ, who holds the munus, Pope Benedict.

Even in May, when the Government allowed the Churches to reopen they imposed a heretical apostate liturgy, in which you must wear a sign of the religion of the Antichrist: the medical mask, so as to attend as an unbeliever in the Resurrection and thus share in the guilt of a Satanic affront to the Divine Majesty, by declaring the Son of God impotent and a myth which science does away with.

The Catholic Mass is still said in secret, by a few priests in communion with Pope Benedict XVI. I count it my greatest blessing to have been able to attend 1 time in the last 6 months. At such masses there is no requirement for masks, gloves or social distancing, for all believe that Christ the Risen One is present in truth.

