Crusade to Beirut: in the Sacred Hearts for 2000 years

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Tomorrow marks one month since the tragic explosion which rocked and destroyed a large section of Beirut, Lebanon: a city which is entirely Christian on the side hit. Most of the victims were Catholics.

I want to thank the generosity of some 50 donors, mostly readers of this blog, who have helped the Beirut Humanitarian Relief Fund get going and raise nearly $15,000 USD in the first month.

This is a true work of Charity in loyal service to Christ our King. Just as He did not refuse the repeated supplications of the Syro-Phoenecian woman (who lived in the territory of modern Lebanon) who suffered to be compared to a puppy dog at its master’s table, so He and our Lady who followed Him everywhere in His public ministry must have had a tender heart for the peoples who now inhabit what we call Lebanon, who have called upon Him in prayer earnestly for 2000 years.

In fact, He gave them a grace to convert and to keep His Teachings faithfullly for 2000 years.

And so, just as the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary have not forgotten the Lebanese, so our hearts too should open to their suffering.

More than 170 were killed in the blast. More than 70 thousand children made homeless along with another 230 thousand adults. More than 6000 were injured, mostly with gruesome cuts caused by glass shards being driven into their flesh and faces.

And all this in a country over run by terrorist organizations and endemic corruption.

And this in an age which there exists no Christian government on earth, that can come to their aid.

All this means that Jesus and Mary are counting on us.

PLEASE BE GENEROUS in your service of Them!

