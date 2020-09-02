YouTube ByteBurns FromRome.Info Video on COVID-19 in Italy

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I produced a video in July about the news, had in some Italian newspapers, that the Government did not have the votes to extend the lockdown and thus that the COVID controls were about to lapse. The news proved wrong, since the Government extended the lockdown to Oct. 15, 2020 about 10 days later.

Nevertheless, the video was simply a news report. I have no other copies. It has been forever ByteBurned (Globalist version of Book Burning) by a hate organization operating as a social media video platform: YouTube.com

Here is the video link, for posterity:

Here is the Nazi LETTER RECEIVED by FromRome.info Video at 10:58 AM, Rome Time, today

FromRome.Info would publicly comment on this matter, but our editorial policy does not allow profanity. So we leave that to you off grid.