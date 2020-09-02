Fascist Victoria arrests Pregnant Woman for Calling for Scamdemic Protest

Att Aussies! This has just happened… this woman organised a fb protest in Victoria. The police have arrested her at her house in front of her children for ‘incitement’. They have also seized all of their devices. This is the 3rd arrest I’ve seen today. We are the new Chy-na! pic.twitter.com/B3ZK2m6BV4
— Liss (@truth_seeker_85) September 2, 2020
Does anyone still think this is about the vi-rus? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/l4dXyhWPu2
— Liss (@truth_seeker_85) September 2, 2020
One commentator, nailed it:
this is extreme. A police state beyond the imagination of #georgeorwell @simondolan @ClarkeMicah @21WIRE
— mal mcewen lockdown isnt the cure its the disease! (@greenman023) September 2, 2020
Advice from a Catholic organization which defends human rights:
Since the Scamdemic broke, 99% of all world governments have been operating unconstitutionally and illegally. Therefore, the most imprudent things you can do, when the police come knocking on ur door are
1) indicate u r home
2) open the door
3) answer their questions
4) not flee
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) September 2, 2020