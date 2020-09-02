A Tour through St. Michael’s Neighborhood, at Beirut

🇱🇧 Nero is a young Lebanese living in #Beirut. Injured during the #Beirutexplosion, many of his friends are still missing.
For #REPORTERS, he takes us to his favorite neighbourhoods, devastated by the blast. "Beirut, Year Zero" by @PayenC @BilalTarabey ⤵️https://t.co/KP5hHsttfe pic.twitter.com/LSw5e6R08S
— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 2, 2020
Here is an update, for the Beirut Humanitarian Relief Fund:
#BEIRUT HUMANITARIAN RELIEF FUND
we are 59% toward our first goal.
Help us begin Humanitarian operations for the Catholics of #Lebanon. Most of the victims of the #BeirutExplosions were Christians!
Donate here 👇https://t.co/wf3mc1sw9j BE Generous! — Thank you!
— Ordo Militaris Inc. (@Ordo_Militaris) September 2, 2020