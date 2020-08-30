News

10,000 Rally at London against the Scamdemic

There is a report about this at RT.com.

Here are some videos:

And David Icke did a video about this, but YouTube ByteBurned it already:

ByteBurning is the equivalent of the Renaissance Book Burning, except that when Catholic burned books it was because they contained gross immorality or error. But now social media platforms of the NWO ByteBurn videos and audio tracks, erasing them from the net, whenever they contain TRUTH which fights against their NARRATIVE CONTROL objectives.

Please continue to use ByteBurn as a term, to let everyone know how evil it is what they are doing. A pox on YouTube’s house…

 

