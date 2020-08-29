Salus populi romani: August 30, 2020 — Live from Rome!

This is the Devotion requested by Our Lady in 1822

for Pope Benedict XVI

WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US EVERY MIDNIGHT FROM ROME ITALY

VIA VIDEO, THROUGH FROM ROME INFO VIDEO

Perpetual Supplica

THESE PRAYERS ARE SAID EACH MIDNIGHT

IN FRONT OF THE BASILICA OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE AT ROME

This devotion is inspired by the request made by Our Lady Herself in

Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich’s Vision of

August 25, 1822: “I know not now how I went to Rome last night, but I found myself near the church of Santa Maria Maggiore. Around it I saw crowds of poor, pious souls, in great distress and anxiety on account of the Pope’s disappearance and the agitation and alarming reports throughout the city. Led by one common impulse, they had come to invoke the Mother of God. They did not expect to find the church open, they intended only to pray outside. But I was inside, I opened the door and they entered, astounded at the door’s opening of itself. I was standing aloof where they could not see me. There was no service, only the chancel-lamps were burning, and the people knelt in quiet prayer. Then the Mother of God appeared. She said that great tribulations were at hand; that the people must pray earnestly with extended arms, if only for the length of three Our Fathers, for it was thus that her Son had prayed for them upon the Cross; that they should rise at midnight to pray thus; that they should continue to come to Her church which they would always find open; and that they should, above all, pray for the extirpation of the Church of Darkness. … I know not whether the people saw the apparition or not, but they must have been impressed by something supernatural for, when the Blessed Virgin said they should pray to God with arms extended, all lifted up their arms … It seemed to be an association of prayer.” From this time Sister Emmerich assisted nightly at the pious exercises at Santa Maria Maggiore. (The Life and Revelations of Ann Catherine Emmerich, Book 2)

(Prayers will be said in Italian, Black, and English: Blue)

In Nomine Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

THE 5 FATIMA PRAYERS

Mio Dio! io credo, adoro, aspetto e amo Te! Ti chiedo perdono per coloro che non credono, non adorano, non aspettano e non amano Te! (3x)

My God! I believe, adore, await and love Thee! — I ask pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not await and do not love Thee! (3x)



Santissima Trinità, Padre, Figlio, e Spirito Santo, Ti adoro profondamente! e Ti offro il preziosissimo Corpo, Sangue, Anima e Divinità di Gesù Cristo, presente in tutti i Tabernacoli della Terra, in riparazione agli oltraggi, ai sacrilegi e all’indifferenza tramite cui Egli stesso è offeso. E per mezzo degli infiniti meriti del Suo Sacratisimo Cuore e del Cuore Immacolato di Maria, Ti chiedo la conversione dei poveri peccatori.

O Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore Thee profoundly! and I offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles on earth, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifference with which He Himself is offended. And through the infnite merits of His Most Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of Thee the conversion of poor sinners.

O Santissima Trinità, Ti adoro! Mio Dio, mio Dio, Ti amo nel Santissimo Sacramento!

O Most Holy Trinity, I adore thee! My God, my God, I love Thee in the Most Blessed Sacrament!

O Gesù, questa è per amore Tuo, per la conversione dei peccatori e in riparazione dei peccati commessi contro il Cuore Immacolato di Maria.

O Jesus, this is for love of Thee, for the conversion of sinners and in reparation for the sins committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.



O mio Gesù, perdonaci, salvaci dal fuoco dell’inferno. Guida tutte le povere anime in Cielo, specialmente quelle che ne hanno maggiore necessità.

O My Jesus, forgive us, save us from the fire of Hell. Lead all poor souls to Heaven, especially those who are most in need.

The Prophetic Prayer of Pope Benedict XVI

TO OUR LADY OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE

KNOWN AT ROME AS: SALUS POPULI ROMANI*

(May 7, 2005)

Tutta Santa, degna di ogni onore,

Tu la migliore offerta

che l’umanità possa presentare a Dio.

All Holy, Worthy of every honor,

Thou, the best offering

Which humanity can present to God.

Vergine Madre, Madre sempre vergine,

supplice materna al Figlio Tuo.

Virgin Mother, Ever-Virgin Mother,

Maternal supplicant to Thy Son.

Conduci sino al porto la barca della Chiesa,

scansando gli scogli e vincendo i marosi.

Bring the Barque of the Church to port,

avoiding reefs and conquering stormy seas.

Custodisci questa città;

Conforta chi vi giunge,

senza tetto né difesa,

ed estendi a tutti il Tuo sostegno.

Guard this City;

Comfort who comes here,

without shelter or defense,

and extend Your protection to all.

Con fede professiamo a Te, Genetrice di Dio;

Con amore Ti onoriamo,

Con speranza Ti preghiamo,

Ti proclamiamo beata.

With faith we profess Thee, Mother of God;

With love we honor Thee;

With hope we pray Thee

We proclaim Thee blessed.

Tu, mia Signora, mio conforto da Dio,

aiuto alla mia inesperienza,

accogli la preghiera che rivolgo a Te.

Thou, My Lady, My consolation from God,

help for my inexperience,

receive the supplication which I make to Thee.

Tu per tutti fonte di gioia,

rendimi degno di esultare insieme a Te.

Thou, who for all are a fountain of joy,

make me worthy to exult together with Thee.

Guarda l’assemblea dei credenti,

Madre del Salvatore;

allontana da loro sventure e afflizioni;

liberali dal male e dal maligno;

proteggili con l’abbondanza della Tua benevolenza.

Watch over the assembly of believers,

Mother of the Savior;

remove from them misfortunes and afflictions;

free them from evil and from the Evil One;

protect them with the abundance of Thy benevolence.

Al ritorno glorioso del Tuo Figlio, nostro Dio,

difendi con la Tua materna intercessione

la nostra fragilità umana

ed accompagnaci sino alla vita eterna

con la Tua mano gentile,

Tu che sei potente, perche Madre.

At the glorious return of Thy Son, our God,

defend with Thy maternal intercession

our human fragility

and accompany us unto eternal life

with Thy gentle hand,

Thou who art powerful, as a Mother.

Amen.

THE SUPPLICA

77 Our Fathers, that is 7 Rosary Decades of Our Fathers.

3 in Latin:

Pater noster, qui es in cælis:

sanctificétur Nomen Tuum:

advéniat Regnum Tuum:

fiat volúntas Tua,

sicut in cælo, et in terra.

Panem nostrum

cotidiánum da nobis hódie,

et dimítte nobis débita nostra,

sicut et nos

dimíttimus debitóribus nostris.

et ne nos indúcas in tentatiónem;

sed líbera nos a Malo.

Amen.



71 Our Fathers: One decade in Italian, one in English, alternating

Padre nostro che sei nei cieli

sia santificato il Tuo nome

venga il Tuo Regno

sia fatta la Tua volontà

come in cielo così in terra.

Dacci oggi il nostro pane quotidiano

rimetti a noi i nostri debiti

come noi li rimettiamo ai nostri debitori

e non ci indurre in tentazione

ma liberaci dal male

Amen.

+ + +

Our Father Who art in Heaven,

hallowed be Thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come,

Thy Will be done,

on Earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily Bread,

and forgive us ourtrespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from Evil. Amen.

3 more Our Father’s in Latin, and then

3 Gloria Patri

LITANY

Sacro Cuore di Gesù, abbi pietà di noi!

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!

Cuore Immacolato di Maria, prega per noi!

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

San Giuseppe, Patrono della Chiesa, prega per noi!

Saint Joseph, Patron of the Church, pray for us!

PREGHIERA A SAN MICHELE ARCANGELO

San Michele Arcangelo, difendici nella battaglia, contro la perfidia e le insidie del diavolo sii Tu il nostro sostegno. Che Dio eserciti il suo domino su di lui, noi supplichevoli Lo preghiamo! E tu, Principe delle milizie celesti, ricaccia nell’inferno satana e gli altri spiriti maligni, che si aggirano in questa Città a perdizione delle anime.

PRAYER TO SAINT MICHAEL, THE ARCHANGEL

Saint Michael, the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, o prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Divine Power, cast into Hell Satan and all the evils spirits who prowl about this City seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

San Gabriele Arcangelo, prega per noi!

Saint Gabriel the Archangel, pray for us!

San Raffaele Arcangelo, prega per noi!

Saint Raphael the Archangel, pray for us!

San Pio V, prega per noi!

Saint Pius V, pray for us!

San Francesco di Assisi, prega per noi!

Saint Francis of Assisi, pray for us!

San Antonio di Padova, prega per noi!

Saint Anthony of Padua, pray for us!

Santa Rosalia di Palermo, prega per noi!

Saint Rosalia of Palermo, pray for us!

Beata Anna Caterina Emmerich, prega per noi e prega con noi!

Bl. Ann Catherine Emmerich, pray for us and pray with us!

In Nomine Patris et Filii e Spiritus Sancti. Amen.

HYMN TO OUR LADY

SALUS POPULI ROMANI

Al tuo tempio secolare

di ori e marmi rilucente

siamo accorsi ad implorare

il materno tuo favor.

At Thy Ancient Temple

of shinning gold and marble

we have come to implore

Thy Maternal favor.

R. O Maria Madre Santa

tu del popolo romano

sei salvezza luce e guida,

nostra speme e nostro amor,

sei salvezza luce e guida

nostra speme e nostro amore.

Refrain: O Maria, Holy Mother

Thou art of the Roman People

the salvation, light and guide,

our hope and our love,

Thou art the salvation, light and guide

our hope and our love.

Col Prodigio della Neve,

segnò il luogo in piena estate,

dell’augusta tua dimora,

il supremo tuo favor.

With the prodigy of the Snow,

Thou signed this place in high summer,

of August as Thy dwelling,

as Thy supreme favor.

R. O Maria Madre Santa

tu del popolo romano

sei salvezza luce e guida,

nostra speme e nostro amor,

sei salvezza luce e guida

nostra speme e nostro amore.

Refrain: O Maria, Holy Mother

Thou art of the Roman People

the salvation, light and guide,

our hope and our love,

Thou art the salvation, light and guide

our hope and our love.

_________

This Devotion is sponsored by the Committee “Salvaci o Maria!”

+ + +

_________

* Salus populi Romani, is Latin, for The Salvation of the Roman People. It is the ancient title of the Icon of Our Lady see at the top of this article.