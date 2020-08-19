In Italy, everyone has ignored the new mask rule

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a new decree mandating the wearing of medical masks IN ALL PLACES indoors and outdoors from 6 pm to 6 am.

Evidently the Minister of Health thinks that the virus is like Dracula, who comes out after sun down and returns to his lair before sun up. But, on top of that, the Minister of Health perhaps lives in a cave, because he does not realize that the Sun in the summertime sets after 6pm and rises before 6 am!

On Monday, all the newspapers were talking about the ridiculous rule.

It technically went into effect as of Sunday night.

However, I AM VERY HAPPY TO REPORT that none of the police, municipal, carabinieri or state police are enforcing it.

For two nights in a row, I tested the police by walking by 4 of their vehicles where they normally park on patrol waiting for a call. None of them even engaged me in conversation or gave me a surprised look for not wearing a mask.

NONE OF THEM were even wearing a mask!

Even at places of historical significance in Italy, where the Italian Army is placed on guard, none of the members of the Italian Army are wearing masks after 6 pm.

It seems that the ruling Government of Italy must now face the reality. EVERYONE IN ITALY THINKS THEY ARE A JOKE.

I say: Thanks be to God.

Italians almost never have an armed revolution. They know how to do it better!

