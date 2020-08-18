Gimme my Idol, and damned be the Truth!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If there is one moral tragedy that is worthy lamenting, more than the others, during the Scamdemic, it is this: The moral collapse of all those Catholics who have preferred lies, to the truth: their own private lie to the Truth, or their own political lie to the truth.

Here are some of the idols of mendacity which have taken the place of Jesus Christ in the hearts of the faithful.

Obedience to the State rather than obedience to Christ.

Trust in my favorite politician who is pushing the Scamdemic (who is totally guilty for pushing, imposing or tolerating the Scamdemic) BUT whom I claim is innocent totally or is being prudent, to recognizing that in doing these things he is 100% complicit and guilty.

Preferring the Mass and Communion with living a lie, to no Mass and no Communion living the truth.

Toleration of Priestly Societies run by pedo protectors with raped children as the price for having my Traditional Latin Mass!

The false claims of the Covid Hoax, to proven medical facts

The ethic of obeying the Scam as superior to the Catholic notion of mental reservation (approved by all the Saints)

We are seeing the coopting of the Body of Christ for the Body of the Antichrist. And, alas, many Catholics are running to embrace IT.

But by embracing the Church of the Antichrist, they are willingy choosing to become psychopaths like their new leaders. And they show themeslves loyal followers of Lucifer, by denouncing Catholics as disobedience, liars, rebels, unjust and unholy.

+ + +