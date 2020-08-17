Some enterprising U.S. Citizen has taken the resistance to a whole new level, with the printing and sale of these cards.
FromRome.Info does not endorse these cards, but shares information with its readers so that they can make an informed judgement. See their contact information here:
2 thoughts on “In the U.S.A., citizens take action against Mask requirements”
I know I am “preaching to the choir” but couldn’t resist sharing this very fine analysis:
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5014-all-we-with-face-unveiled-masking-christian-worship
Ann Barnhardt released a similar idea back in March. We use/used and have given copies of her card to many, many people with the additions of Canon 212and CCC 1782 “Man has the right to act in conscience and in freedom so as personally to make moral decisions. ‘He must not be forced to act contrary to his conscience. Nor must he be prevented from acting according to his conscience, especially in religious matters.’53”.
