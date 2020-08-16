Practical Advice for Busting the Scamdemic

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Do what I did today. Go into a supermarket with out a mask, hold your head up proudly and expect no reaction.

I did this as a test as to whether the general populace still believes in the Scamdemic.

The result?

No one stopped me, no one accosted me, no one asked me to put on a mask.

Only after the checkout, as I left, did the cashier say: Next time wear a mask, honey!

Next time?

This is a sign that the Scamdemic has failed. This was a supermarket chain found throughout Europe. It was not a small ma and pop shop.

A LESSON LEARNED IS A LESSON TO BE PRACTICED

On the way back from my victory over the NWO, this thought occurred to me.

Start a BUYER’S CLUB in your town on Social Media. Meet in some park on different days of each week at a different hour. And then go together by foot or car to a different supermarket.

Enter in force, WITHOUT MASKS OR GLOVES.

Shop as normal.

The normal supermarket has few workers. They cannot manage civil disobedience when there are more than 12 or 20 persons at a time.

Then, go shop as normal.

If you are asked to wear a mask respond in one or more ways, saying:

1) I am seriologically immune, so I cannot infect you and you cannot infect me. — Don’t explain what this means.

2) Or say,

a) I heard that the governor or mayor has abolished the obligation to wear a mask.

b) I heard that the High Court has thrown out the obligation to wear a mask.

c) I heard that medical exemptions have been granted for not wearing a mask. And I have one, since I cannot breathe with a mask.

In all such cases, where you have heard such rumors in your neighborhood, on social media, or in your dreams, so you can legitimately repeat such rumours in good conscience, because in the face of a requirement to live a lie, you can respond that a probable truth is more obliging. — If asked if this rumor is true, say, I heard it, and I believe it is.

Such a manner of acting is not a lie. Because in the face of persecution, you are not obliged to answer with unambiguous statements, you can use a mental reservation. And since your interlocutor who asks you to wear a mask is acting out of a lie and therefore unjustly, you have no obligation to submit to their criteria of falsehood.

3) Or say, if you force me to violate my legal or constitutional rights, I will sue you to the end of your days. Make this legal threat to the worker, not to the store, not to the manager. This will be effective, because the worker is paid minimum wage and cannot sustain the threat of legal expenses for years on end.

4) Or say, I personally know the owner of the store and if you insist I will see that you are fired. — Such a threat is not cruel, in the face of the demand made upon you to destroy your health. Any honest worker would not be enforcing these rules and should not be working in a business that enforces them. So you have every right to deter them from evil by such a threat.

REMEMBER ALWAYS: Everyone knows in their heart that the Scamdemic is a HOAX. They only fear to act on what they know. IN such cases it is morally licit to use tactics like this to dissuade them from doing the evil of forcing you to damage your health and live a lie. Also, most workers have little education, so if you use complex vocabulary they will generally accept that you know that you are talking about and they should not object.

Don’t threaten or use physical force, because that will be used to fault you legally on a basis against which you will have no defense. Threatening physical force in many countries is the crime of assault. Do not do so with words or actions. It is the legal threat which is immune to prosecution in most countries.

