I invite you to join me on a Crusade

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

When Catholics do nothing, wicked men are spurred to action.

We live in the most shameful of times, when the combined errors of Freemasonry, Marxism, Modernism, with the close collaboration of an Apostate Hierarchy (which has embraced Peking, Globalism and Sodomy has chosen to becomes preachers of deceit so as to lead the faithful away from Christ and charity for one another) are all marshaled against us and Jesus.

To remedy this, we must mobilize ourselves in the true army of Jesus Christ and come to the aid of one another.

And that is why I ask you to join me on a Crusade.

A Crusade of Charity for one of the most Catholic cities of the world: Beirut, Lebanon.

I say, one of the most Catholic cities of the world, because in it you can find the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass celebrated in the 7 liturigical rites of the Catholic Church.

Beirut is also one of the most Ancient Catholic cities, having kept the Faith from the time of Jesus Christ until today, in communion with the Catholic Church (hat tip to the Maronites for this!)

But now the Masons and Islamists and Globalists are all vying to carve up Beirut for themselves.

I do not like to talk about such problems, and surely there are much higher motives to help our brothers and sisters in Christ. But it is nevertheless true that evil people abound, and we cannot ignore it.

You have Macron, the Rothschild puppet on the throne of France, you have the Globalist agents of UNICEF etc., you have the Islamic “Charities”, you have the Freemasonic Nations promising to rebuild that which they never built! — Not to mention the Marxists, Perverts, and other wackos who are rushing to remake Beirut and all Lebanon a creature of their own ungodliness.

When good men do nothing, wicked men prevail.

That is true.

And thus when Catholics do not come to the aide of Catholics, then evil men will come to their aid to exploit them.

For us Catholics who reject globalism and freemasonry and all the false caricatures of our Holy Religion, we have an obligation TO FIGHT BACK.

And this obligation does not only regard the use of military force, but also the use of social media.

And this is my point for today’s article.

I am NOT talking about a military crusade

I am talking about the problem on social media right now of the silence of Catholics about the catastrophe of Catholics of Beirut.

I THANK YOU who have helped by giving to the BEIRUT HUMANITARIAN FUND, already.

But now I ASK ALL OF YOU, whether you have given or not, to join in a Crusade of social media action on behalf of the Catholics of Beirut, by sharing news of the tragedy, and sharing links to the Catholic organizations which are responding.

And if you think the Beirut Humanitarian Relief Fund qualifies as one of those, share its link, here, with all you know! — Thank you!

I have recently updated that page with more information about the Fund, its goals and duration and ethical principles. I think you will see that it takes the moral high ground TO ALL OTHER RELIEF EFFORTS.