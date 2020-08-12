News Share! — Hard Facts which prove the Pandemic is a hoax August 12, 2020 From Rome Editor 4 Comments #CovidHoax pic.twitter.com/eULwUNgAAC — Drebonacci (@AAureilus) August 11, 2020 For more information see @Awakening_Sheep on Instagram. LINK to full video https://banned.video/watch?id=5f31a8bddf77c4044ed49e33 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Share! — Hard Facts which prove the Pandemic is a hoax”
Good stuff! Sharing it??? Good for those who already agree but will anger those who don’t.
I speak from the experience with my kids. They Virus believers tell me never, ever, to send them anything like this again. They are mad. They accuse me of causing dissension, of not being Christian, of being a ‘hater’. The Virus and environmentalism is their religion it would seem.
UNFORTUNATELY whoever posted this video done by Greg Reece cut off the most important ending DEALING WITH COVID 19!!! YOU WILL ALL WANT TO GET THE FULL REPORT AT: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f31a8bddf77c4044ed49e33
HERE’S ANOTHER POWERFUL VIDEO BY GREG REECE SHOWING HOW THE PCR TESTS ACCORDING TO THE CDC ITSELF DO NOT TEST FOR COVID 19!! IT’S CALLED “WHY EVERYONE WILL TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19!” IT ALSO DOCUMENTS HOW 5 G ACTUALLY PRODUCES COVID 19! https://banned.video/watch?id=5f19fff068370e02f296c69d
Thank you for both links!
