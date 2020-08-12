Beirut Humanitarian Relief Fund — Aug. 11, 2020 Update

Very touching. In solidarity with #Beirut, Assyrian/Syriac singer Ilona Danho performs in Aramaic (The language of Jesus) one of the most famous songs by Lebanese diva Fairouz called "For Beirut".
THE #BEIRUT HUMANITARIAN RELIEF FUND
$9175 donated as of Aug. 11, 2020
Mission, goals, criteria of professionalism for this Catholic Fund are now explained more fully on its page
