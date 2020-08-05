Help Beirut!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo, President

Ordo Militaris Inc.

In my capacity as President of the Montana Humanitarian organization, Ordo Militaris Inc., dedicated to the aid and assistance of the victims of terrorism, I have established a HUMANITARIAN RELIEF FUND for the victims of the Beirut Explosion, which occurred yesterday afternoon, August 4, 2020.

I invite all men and women of good will to rush to the aide of the inhabitants of Beirut. And consider offering assistance by means of a generous donation to this Relief Fund.

As President, I personally guarantee that 100% of the funds collected will be distributed to relief organizations in Beirut.

Click here to make a donation.