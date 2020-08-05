To read more about this, go to Ordo Militaris Radio TV’s page for this report.
Or make a donation to the Beirut Humanitarian Relief Fund.
Or listen on MixCloud:
To read more about this, go to Ordo Militaris Radio TV’s page for this report.
Or make a donation to the Beirut Humanitarian Relief Fund.
Or listen on MixCloud:
3 thoughts on “A Catastrophe has struck Beirut”
The Iranian militia Hezbollah completely controls the country of Lebanon (and Syria as well). The port of Beirut is Hezbollah property, and it is there in warehouses that are stockpiled their arsenal of shipped in weaponry and explosives. The question arises, who would have interest in blowing out every glass window in a city and destroying a country already so crippled with little to no electricity, massive food shortages, impending bankruptcy?
LikeLike
…who would want the entire Hezbollah arsenal obliterated? Who would want the strikeforce power of Iran thus crippled?
LikeLike
Heard that there were missiles destroyed…
LikeLike