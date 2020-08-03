News

Pope Benedict XVI was seriously ill after return from Bavaria

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Peter Seewald, on the occasion of the presentation of his new Biography of Pope Benedict XVI, revealed that the Pope has been seriously ill of late.

Following his return from Bavaria, he developed an infection of the face, said Seewald. Presumably he means a skin infection.

Unusually blotches were apparent on his face on previous occasions, however.

Now, however, Seewald affirms, the Pope has recovered.  During his illness he was in a lot of pain and discomfort. But now he has returned to writting.

 

