Today’s Q & A will be at 4 PM Rome time, which is 10 A.M. NYC time, or 2 A.M. Sydney time.

This session will be 1 hour long.

Don’t Miss the Live Q & A on Ordo Militaris Radio TV, about the Order, at 6 PM Rome time, today also, which will last 2 hours, and be only for those in the Order or interested in joining, volunteering or investing, via this link: https://www.ordo-militaris.net/2020/07/29/live-question-and-answer/