AS much as you accept to wear a Medical Mask without real medical necessity, simply because the State demands this, so much do you prepare yourself to submit psychologically to accepting the Vaccine, which has become the political dictate of the Fourth Reich foretold by Hitler pic.twitter.com/GXRIIhhzhi
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) July 31, 2020
But German Doctors are speaking out!
German doctors are speaking out. Full video https://t.co/oecLqQ34YW Only doctors speaking out collectively in big numbers can save us now from this global tyranny. For more details of International collaboration visit https://t.co/dDcm7PcH6H pic.twitter.com/lWxj96WrNX
— Moira (@MoiraDundee) July 30, 2020
One thought on “The Mask prepares you to accept the 4th Reich”
Agree. Let us pray that doctors do speak out courageously. Speaking personally I have recently developed a fear of even going to see my doctor. His office called the other day asking me to make an appointment. No reason was given and I have no idea why. Is this a new phase of THE PLAN? Paranoia comes easily nowadays. And that’s part of THE PLAN.
LikeLike