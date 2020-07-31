News

The Mask prepares you to accept the 4th Reich

1 Comment

But German Doctors are speaking out!

 

 

One thought on “The Mask prepares you to accept the 4th Reich”

  1. Agree. Let us pray that doctors do speak out courageously. Speaking personally I have recently developed a fear of even going to see my doctor. His office called the other day asking me to make an appointment. No reason was given and I have no idea why. Is this a new phase of THE PLAN? Paranoia comes easily nowadays. And that’s part of THE PLAN.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.