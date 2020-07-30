One thought on “Now we must imitate the Ancient Roman Martyrs”

  1. Sobering and encouraging message! A priest told me I was tempting God if I didn’t wear a mask! He told me that he hoped none of my family died of Covid. I didn’t take offense at his statement because I know he believes the official government line about Covid. I just wondered how I could tempt God by not wearing a mask? I just don’t believe the official story. I actually believe wearing a mask is the first step to saying yes to the New World Order religion which is satanic. God knows our hearts and beliefs. Praying for us all who love God to be able to remain steadfast and not deny our Lord, ever.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

