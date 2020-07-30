It is Talmudic, to say that Benedict XVI is not the pope

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Those, who refused Jesus as the one and only Messiah, resorted in subsequent centuries to crafting an entirely new method of scriptural interpretation. I speak of the Talmudic practices which read everything into the text but the literal meaning which points to Jesus Christ as the fulfillment of all the hopes of the Sons of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

One of these practices is denying that a word has a proper meaning, and another is asserting that a word means the same thing as another word, even if mentioned in the same sentence.

And this is precisely what we see in the non-arguments of those who hold that Pope Benedict XVI validly resigned the Papacy by means of his Declaratio of February 11, 2013.

They simply will not read that Latin text according to the plain meaning of the words. They insist that it must mean what they have decided it to mean beforehand.

But that is the Talmudic method of reading the Old Testament on the basis of the a priori decision that it cannot point in any way to Jesus being the Messiah.

This also explains why those who accept Bergoglio as the Pope have fallen into idolatry. For just as the Jews of old who denied the Davidic promises to the House of Judah broke from the Kingdom of Judah and established the Kingdom of Israel, fell into idolatry and sodomy, so Bergoglians today are plagued with the same two sins.

I set before you, this day: Catholicism or Talmudism. The choice how to read and understand everything is yours, but only one leads to Jesus Christ. And in that Kingdom of Judah, you have to renounce munus not ministerium, to vacate the office of Saint Peter, because that is what Canon 332 §2, the law of that Kingdom, says you must do.

And this is why Globalists and Bergoglians agree that Benedict XVI is not the pope. They are using the same rules of logic and exegesis. Its one religion of fraud and disbelief.

+ + +

