In this conference, it is said that taking Hydroxychloroquine (400 mg, taken in 200mg doses twice a weeks) every other week will prevent you from catching COVID-19. The prevention of the use of this drug in 49 States of the United States caused 70,000 to 120,000 unnecessary deaths.
World leaders opposed to this drug, therefore are in truth MASS-MURDERERS!
The Lancet Study was based on fabricated data, but still used by WHO to stop all studies on Hydroxychloroquine.
Medical Doctors give conference against claims for COVID-19 Pandemic
The MSM wants no part in telling the real truth about the Corvid hoax.
The truth is, that there is no PANDEMIC but there is an attempt at a MARXIST COUP D’ETAT of the whole world.
