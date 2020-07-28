Medical Doctors give conference against claims for COVID-19 Pandemic

Because IT SAVE LIFE https://t.co/9LykwLVsFg — steve moon (@ironcook006) July 28, 2020

In this conference, it is said that taking Hydroxychloroquine (400 mg, taken in 200mg doses twice a weeks) every other week will prevent you from catching COVID-19. The prevention of the use of this drug in 49 States of the United States caused 70,000 to 120,000 unnecessary deaths.

World leaders opposed to this drug, therefore are in truth MASS-MURDERERS!

The Lancet Study was based on fabricated data, but still used by WHO to stop all studies on Hydroxychloroquine.