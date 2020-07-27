Wearing the Mark of the Beast

“…and no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark, the number, or the name of the beast.”

Revelations 13:17

by Laramie Hirsch

As I said way back in March, people are going to come to obsess about the Coronavirus. You know, that Chinese Flu that was first cooked up in a North Carolina lab, exported up into Canada, and then later smuggled into a Wuhan bio lab? By now, most people understand the idea of a pandemic. However, the biggest reactionaries to this—more than the average person—are corporations. The Catholic Church is no exception, as it’s capitulated to this great fear faster than anyone else. And, of course, let’s now forget the Left as a whole, which idolizes the transformation of society through oppressive systemic controls. Covid-19 is a wondrous opportunity for them.

Since these institutions are in control of just about everything, you can now only buy, sell, or trade with the mark of this beast. And that mark of submission? It is the very mask you have to wear in public. It is doubly punitive to those people who are forced to wear the mask for entire shifts at their job, only to have to continue to wear it when they go to the store to buy what they need. That is not to say that we are wearing the literal “mark” for the literal “Beast of Revelations,” although it is clear to most faithful Catholics that we are trapped beneath an oppressive system that is anti-Christ. There can be no doubt about that. Yet, we can say certainly that we are wearing a type of mark for a type of beast.

And so, we find ourselves in an excellent training ground for what is to come. While these times may be a dress rehearsal for enemies who excitedly wait for the final last gasp of Christian resistance, these days can also serve as a training ground for the rest of us. Yet, what do we see when we go out in public? We see almost complete capitulation and submission. To refuse to wear the mask is to become an outlier and a pariah. If you dare to go into a store and not wear the mask, you will be like Charlton Heston discovering that “Soylent Green is people,” or Officer Logan 5, who just discovers that people can live past their middle age years without having to be euthanized. You become a member of an out-group.

For now, the punishment is social ostracization and the denial of commerce. In some places, though, online video shows people are physically restrained and arrested for not wearing the mark.

Pay Homage To The Gods

As we proceed into the 21st-century, it becomes increasingly clear that Americans idolize their technology. They give themselves completely to creature comforts, vice, convenience, and all the baubles offered by extremely powerful corporations. This arrangement has put extremely wealthy and influential organizations and corporations in a kind of divinity status. On paper, they are simply businesses that are doing well economically. But in practice, these organizations are like the ancient Caesars who thought themselves demigods.

Everyone must pay homage to these Caesars. All must submit to the imperial cult. The masses must bring forth divine honors to their leader, corporate America. For, the super organisms we call corporations have actually morphed and coagulated into one, single, mono-organism. For big business, solve et coagula has been accomplished. And this multi-headed hydra, this oligarchy, has attained a status similar to Caesar’s divi filius, which translates to “divine son”, or son of a god. And who can deny this idea that these companies who sell you soft drinks and digital movies ultimately pay homage to the Dark Prince, himself—the Evil One who fancies himself as the god of the universe? Are Christians not told year after year to boycott most of the commercialized products peddled to us on a minute-by-minute basis? Don’t these companies take part in a kind of secular religion that honors homosexuality, abortion, feminism, globalism, and other modernist ideals?

Modern American commerce is a “cult of the emperor”, and it is not hard to figure out the nature of this religion—particularly when we consider all of the recent rumors swirling around these past few years of satanic, pedophile sacrifices taking place among the very powerful and monied powers of our society. Corporate America has become your imperial deity, much like the Caesars of old.

Christians vs The Imperial Deity

It would do well for us to remember the times of the ancient Romans, when the first Christians began to spread the message of Christ throughout Rome. Many have heard stories about early Christianity, but many also have forgotten the literature:

The Christians were not so fortunate. Yet their position was logical and was clearly and consistently maintained. They honored the emperor as ruler but declined to recognize him as a god. This distinction the Roman authorities refused to admit. They insisted that the worship of the national gods and the emperor in particular was the duty of every citizen and that to refuse was an act of disloyalty. Hence the mere profession of Christianity was regarded as a crime against the state. One who was accused of that crime might clear himself by the simplest act or word implying reverence for the gods or acceptance of the divinity of the emperor. Several notable instances are recorded in which this test of loyalty was applied to the Christians. Pliny in his well-known letter to Trajan reports that as governor of Bithynia he required them to worship the gods and to offer wine and incense before the emperor’s statue. Polycarp, the aged bishop of Smyrna, when commanded by the proconsul as the condition of his release, to swear by the Genius of the emperor, replied, “You do not know what I am. I am a Christian.”

The Biblical World, Volume 40, edited by William Rainey Harper, Ernest DeWitt Burton, and Shailer Mathews

The Christians would not be tolerated. They were ordered to worship caesar as a god and add a pinch of incense to the fire in his honor. It was just a simple little thing. They could have done this, and moved on to take advantage of the fruits of the Roman Empire. After all, it was not as if these early Christians were like Roman pagan families who participated in private worship, burning incense before the images of the emperor and leaving offerings of food and drink to him and the other household gods. And it was not as if these early Christians were rushing to take part in elaborate and costly public worship rituals of their ruling “demigod.”

Yet, quite a few of those early Christians gave in. They avoided sacrificing themselves and completely betrayed their loyalty to Christ, as we can see in the exchange between Pliny and Trajan:

Meanwhile, in the case of those who were denounced to me as Christians, I have observed the following procedure: I interrogated these as to whether they were Christians; those who confessed I interrogated a second and a third time, threatening them with punishment; those who persisted I ordered executed. For I had no doubt that, whatever the nature of their creed, stubbornness and inflexible obstinacy surely deserve to be punished. There were others possessed of the same folly; but because they were Roman citizens, I signed an order for them to be transferred to Rome. Soon accusations spread, as usually happens, because of the proceedings going on, and several incidents occurred. An anonymous document was published containing the names of many persons. Those who denied that they were or had been Christians, when they invoked the gods in words dictated by me, offered prayer with incense and wine to your image, which I had ordered to be brought for this purpose together with statues of the gods, and moreover cursed Christ–none of which those who are really Christians, it is said, can be forced to do–these I thought should be discharged. Others named by the informer declared that they were Christians, but then denied it, asserting that they had been but had ceased to be, some three years before, others many years, some as much as twenty-five years. They all worshipped your image and the statues of the gods, and cursed Christ. They asserted, however, that the sum and substance of their fault or error had been that they were accustomed to meet on a fixed day before dawn and sing responsively a hymn to Christ as to a god, and to bind themselves by oath, not to some crime, but not to commit fraud, theft, or adultery, not falsify their trust, nor to refuse to return a trust when called upon to do so. When this was over, it was their custom to depart and to assemble again to partake of food–but ordinary and innocent food. Even this, they affirmed, they had ceased to do after my edict by which, in accordance with your instructions, I had forbidden political associations. Accordingly, I judged it all the more necessary to find out what the truth was by torturing two female slaves who were called deaconesses. But I discovered nothing else but depraved, excessive superstition.

From a Letter by Pliny the Younger to Emperor Trajan, in approx. 112 AD

The wishes of corporate moguls are strapped across the mouth of everyone’s face. Many people now realize that the medical mask fiasco has nothing to do with a virus. For most people, those deemed “asymptomatic“, they do not even notice that this bio weapon is in their system. It is a benign phenomenon, observable only by chemical testing. Less than a half a percent of the people with this virus die. It has been shown that hospitals and governments are inflating the death count in order to score higher numbers. Yet, Americans continue to wear the mask, fearful of one another’s cooties.

The Romans did not distinguish their religion from their politics. Religion was a function of the state. And so, too, is it with us. We live under a “sanitary dictatorship,” as Bishop Athanasius Schneider once called it. And the dark sacrament for the New Wisdom is to cover your face, become a part of the herd, and cancel out your individuality.

Defy Caesar’s Claim To Divinity

Corporations, governments, and the corrupted hierarchy of the Catholic Church—these principalities and powers, all of them, have turned the facemask issue into a religio-political situation. They have abolished normal society and transformed everyone and everything into a desolate abomination of its former self. The 21st Century has become a Bizzaro Land nightmare for any time travelers unfortunate enough to land here. And to make sure that you comply with Caesar’s edict, there is a legion of Karens, hall monitors, tattletales, and neo-Stasi acolytes just waiting to turn you in, slap you around, shame you in public, and write you citations for non-compliance.

This must not stand. This must be protested. This must be resisted.

If the people of our society do not resist this new cult in all-but-name-only, then we have witnessed “the camel nose under the tent.” Once that camel raises his head and starts walking around in the tent, your world will be mangled and destroyed forever. Therefore, civil disobedience and defiance must be put into practice. If you must shop at a store, and a “health officer” tries to make you conform, make a scene. Do not let the moment pass without doing anything. The time to be bold is now. The time to be the salt of the Earth has arrived. Put away your cowardice, and do not be afraid to let everyone else know that two plus two is four.

Walking around without a facemask in a masked-up world can be unnerving. It makes one feel like the only human being on the Planet of the Apes. You silently ask yourself, “What the hell is wrong with these people?” Meanwhile, the muzzled masses continue looking down at their phones. Do not be scared. I am with you in this. A lot of us are. You are not the only one. Your refusal to submit to pressure shows that you have a powerful will to do what is sane. It demonstrates that while most are weak, you are not. This simple act of not giving in will become a more commonly discussed topic in the future. Be at the head of the wave. Ahead of the curve. The tip of the spear.

When you go out in public, and you see everyone in a facemask, know that everyone there is not afraid of germs. Realize that everyone hiding behind a face diaper is not terrified of a virus. They are wearing it so that they do not look out of place. They are wearing them so that they will not become a pariah. Bring your own face with you, and remind the cowards that they were human beings once. Your spiritual descendants, the first Christians, did this very thing. Your opportunity has arrived today.

You owe nothing to corporate America. Caesar is not a god.

+ + +