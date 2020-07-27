One thought on “Italian Americans protest Chicago Mayor for removing statue of Christopher Columbus”

  1. The Italian Americans in Chicago who basically spent the last century building one of the major cities of the US, won’t let their current employee (the so-called mayor) ruin their entire livelihood. The phrase comes to mind. A very vulgar phrase came to mind, and you know what it is: Don’t you-know-what with the Italians in Chicago!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.