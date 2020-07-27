News Italian Americans protest Chicago Mayor for removing statue of Christopher Columbus July 27, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Italian Americans protest Chicago Mayor for removing statue of Christopher Columbus”
The Italian Americans in Chicago who basically spent the last century building one of the major cities of the US, won’t let their current employee (the so-called mayor) ruin their entire livelihood. The phrase comes to mind. A very vulgar phrase came to mind, and you know what it is: Don’t you-know-what with the Italians in Chicago!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person