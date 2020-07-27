News Fr. Altman: Silence in the face of apostasy IS also apostasy July 27, 2020 From Rome Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Fr. Altman: Silence in the face of apostasy IS also apostasy”
Agree. We must speak out to our children and others. As a result they may not want to speak to us or demand we never bring up the subject again. That has been my experience with some of my kids who are Democrats who hate Trump and love “Pope” Francis.
