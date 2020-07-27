One thought on “Fr. Altman: Silence in the face of apostasy IS also apostasy”

  1. Agree. We must speak out to our children and others. As a result they may not want to speak to us or demand we never bring up the subject again. That has been my experience with some of my kids who are Democrats who hate Trump and love “Pope” Francis.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.