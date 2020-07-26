News

Ordo Militaris Catholicus — Live Q & A today (Session II)

What is the Order about?

There will be a live Question and Answer session on YouTube, with Br. Alexis Bugnolo, about the Order, today, at UTC -4, at NOON (New York City Time).

Those interested in the Order will be able to ask questions via Twitter @MilitarisCath, or by phone at +1 406 299 9260 (free of charge via Skype).

This is a unique opportunity for members, potential members and potential investors to speak directly with Br. Alexis Bugnolo, President of Ordo Militaris Inc. of Helena, MT, USA, about the religious Association and the corporation.

This Q & A is being scheduled for viewers in North and South America. There will be a Q & A, earlier today for viewers in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania (see here).

Language: English.

