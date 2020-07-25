2 thoughts on “Live Q & A with Br. Bugnolo — July 25, 2020”

    1. If you need to confess, you can only confess to a priest. All priests who are validly ordained can hear your confession. If you need to confess a mortal sin and have a priest but refuse to confess to him, you have chosen to go to Hell. It is that simple.

