BitChute caves to Marxism and Islam

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Bitchute, a UK Corporation, announced today to many of its users, that in response to a calumnious report by the UK Marxist pro-Islami, “Hope not Hate”, that they will be limiting posting by their users to Corporate announcements, and eliminate pro-terrorist videos.

This announcement is a complete laugh, as “Hope Not Hate” real agenda is promoting Hate and destroying hope. This radical organization has been exposed on multiple occasions for printing false accusations to engage in what in the USA would be called a criminal racketeering operation of damaging the business of companies and individuals in an attempt to stifle the economic activity of their political opponents.

I advise all, therefore, to avoid Bitchute and find another platform for your videos.