News

BitChute caves to Marxism and Islam

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Bitchute, a UK Corporation, announced today to many of its users, that in response to a calumnious report by the UK Marxist pro-Islami, “Hope not Hate”, that they will be limiting posting by their users to Corporate announcements, and eliminate pro-terrorist videos.

This announcement is a complete laugh, as “Hope Not Hate” real agenda is promoting Hate and destroying hope. This radical organization has been exposed on multiple occasions for printing false accusations to engage in what in the USA would be called a criminal racketeering operation of damaging the business of companies and individuals in an attempt to stifle the economic activity of their political opponents.

I advise all, therefore, to avoid Bitchute and find another platform for your videos.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.