News Lawsuit against McCarrick will expose St. Gallen Mafia’s long game to destroy Church July 23, 2020 From Rome Editor 2 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Lawsuit against McCarrick will expose St. Gallen Mafia’s long game to destroy Church”
When the Red Chinese forked over their first installment of their 2 Billion dollar payment, did they also require a little something-something like Frankie shutting down our Masses?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Fred Martinez, Voris is careful to only implicate the perennial cold-war bogey-men behind who the real puppet-masters operate. No mention of the aristocratic families, freemasonry, secret services, Rampolla men, Nazi underground, or their collaborators. Watch the similar Epstein scandal for a virtuoso performance of establishment legerdemain. From Rome is alone in having the courage to dive down every rabbit hole, no matter how dark.
LikeLiked by 1 person