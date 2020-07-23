2 thoughts on “Lawsuit against McCarrick will expose St. Gallen Mafia’s long game to destroy Church”

  1. When the Red Chinese forked over their first installment of their 2 Billion dollar payment, did they also require a little something-something like Frankie shutting down our Masses?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. Like Fred Martinez, Voris is careful to only implicate the perennial cold-war bogey-men behind who the real puppet-masters operate. No mention of the aristocratic families, freemasonry, secret services, Rampolla men, Nazi underground, or their collaborators. Watch the similar Epstein scandal for a virtuoso performance of establishment legerdemain. From Rome is alone in having the courage to dive down every rabbit hole, no matter how dark.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.