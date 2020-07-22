The @goarch is inviting all Christians and people of goodwill to join in a Day of Mourning on July 24 for #HagiaSophia. They have asked that every Church toll its bells, every flag be raised to half-mast and that the Akathist Hymn is chanted or the rosary recited in the evening. pic.twitter.com/ib6R3wDiWQ
— U.S. Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) July 21, 2020
This call for prayer was made in solidarity with the Greek Orthodox Church:
Grateful to our Catholic sisters and brothers for their support and love in this difficult moment. We are one in the Spirit of Christ!" #HagiaSophia https://t.co/vJZ2QDLpu1
— Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) July 22, 2020
2 thoughts on “Catholics bishops call for a day of Mourning for desecration of Hagia Sophia”
Good for the Bishops. Every so often they deserve an attaboy.
It’s time for Greek Orthodox (and all of us) to convert these infidel muslims, maybe with a bit of militancy and a few more martyrs.
