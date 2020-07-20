One thought on “How to red pill or wake up your friends and family to the threat of Globalism”

  1. It’s nearly impossible to change others minds when what they choose to believe is based on faith. Like our present Virus situation and the recommended solutions–masks, lockdowns, social distancing. The evidence of this insanity is there for all to see: the joblessness, the huge increase in national debt, our weakening economy, none of which were necessary are particularly effective. The Virus death rate is the same as any bad flu year, the masks are ineffective in that it can be contracted through your eyes, social distancing inhibits herd immunity, etc.

    The facts are all readily available. Why don’t most folks want to know? Some possibilities are fear of the consequences in their relationships, belief in what the government tells them, belief in the media, lack of courage, stupidity, etc.

