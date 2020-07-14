From the Fountain of Christ’s Wisdom

Today, Br. Bugnolo, co-founder of the Studium Scholasticum, will give a short talk about the importance of Saint Bonaventure to Western Thought.

This will be broadcast live sometime after 11 A.M. Rome time (UTC +2) on July 14, 2020, from the Piazza di San Agostino, Bagnoregio, Italia.

To watch live, go to the YouTube page of this video and press the Bell icon for this video, to get an immediate email notification when it goes live.

After his short talk, Br. Bugnolo will announce the opening of The Scholasticum this fall, telematically, and give general instructions on how to matriculate as a Student in Scholastic Theology, in the course cycle for Lector Sententiarum. He will also explain how other professors of medieval philosophy, logic, history, theology, manuscript studies, can join the Institute.

In addition, Ordo Miltiaris Radio TV will interview Br. Bugnolo live from Bagnoregio, sometime after 2 PM Rome time. That show and radio interview will be published at Ordo-Miltiaris.NET today and at FromRome.Info tomorrow.